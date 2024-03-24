Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

