Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

