Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

NFLX stock opened at $628.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $573.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $304.14 and a one year high of $634.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.