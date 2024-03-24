Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 13.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.79% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $152,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

