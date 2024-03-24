Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

