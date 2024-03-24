Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.