Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,697 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,784,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

