Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 588,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,312,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

