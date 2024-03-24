Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.97. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

