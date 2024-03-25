1,061 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.1 %

ADSK opened at $262.86 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.