1,108 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $290.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $297.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.16 and its 200 day moving average is $239.70.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

