1,292 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

