1,339 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $255.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

