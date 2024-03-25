1,488 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $125.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

