24,167 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after buying an additional 800,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

