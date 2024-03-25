2,658 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.34 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

