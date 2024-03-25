2,707 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $156.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $157.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.