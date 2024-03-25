2,970 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

