3,173 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 92,044 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $76.88 and a one year high of $100.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

