46,290 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 1.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BDEC opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.