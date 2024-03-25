6,036 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $264,477,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Exelon by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

