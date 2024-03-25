8,326 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VFH opened at $100.49 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

