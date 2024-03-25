Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $390.28 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.87 and a 200-day moving average of $333.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

