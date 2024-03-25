agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

agilon health Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after buying an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,632,000 after buying an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 48.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after buying an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter.

AGL opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. agilon health has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.