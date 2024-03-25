Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.70.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. Albemarle has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
