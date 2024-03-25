Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.70.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. Albemarle has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.