Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 259.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,675,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,336,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $39.29 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

