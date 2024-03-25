Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

