Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $150.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

