American Strategic Investment (NYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 2.1 %

NYC opened at $6.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.11. American Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in American Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

