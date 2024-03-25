Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

