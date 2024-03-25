Analysts Issue Forecasts for Decisive Dividend Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:DE)

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decisive Dividend in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst M. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CVE:DE opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$206.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. Decisive Dividend has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.55.

Insider Activity at Decisive Dividend

About Decisive Dividend

In related news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$59,125.00. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

