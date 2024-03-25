Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

