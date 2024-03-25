Analysts Offer Predictions for Legacy Housing Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,741,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,275 shares of company stock worth $5,184,739. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

