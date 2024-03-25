APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in APA were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

