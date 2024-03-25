Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its position in Apple by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.