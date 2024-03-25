Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.