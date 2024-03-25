Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

