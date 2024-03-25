AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 419,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 522,949 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $71.23 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

