Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $200.58 million and $31.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001949 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003039 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,727,228 coins and its circulating supply is 179,727,112 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

