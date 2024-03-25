Ark One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.61 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $200.58 million and approximately $31.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Ark alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001949 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003039 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001317 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,727,228 coins and its circulating supply is 179,727,112 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.