AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

PSX opened at $159.45 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

