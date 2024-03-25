AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 250,833 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.14 and a twelve month high of $634.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

