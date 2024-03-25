AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,479,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $234.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average of $239.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.01 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

