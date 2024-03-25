Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $247.61 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day moving average is $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

