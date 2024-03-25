B. Riley Comments on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of XFOR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.