B. Riley Weighs in on UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UMH opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -546.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UMH Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in UMH Properties by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.