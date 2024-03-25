Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $161.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.