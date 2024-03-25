Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PG opened at $161.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
