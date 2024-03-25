Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Baylin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$36.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.