BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.89.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $152.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,162,000 after purchasing an additional 158,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

