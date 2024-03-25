BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $131.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.